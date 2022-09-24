Letter to the editor: Seeing the forest for the trees

Editor:

One argument in favor of eliminating single-family zoning in Edmonds and elsewhere is that increased housing density will protect farmland and forests from residential development. But Edmonds residents reside in a suburban town, not in a farm community or forested area.

The population of the U.S. has grown from 200 million residents in 1970 to 334 million residents in 2022. Puget Sound is one of the largest and fastest-growing urban centers in the U.S. Some loss of both farmland and forest in the Puget Sound area is inevitable.

The U.S. is a highly urbanized society — 82% of U.S. residents reside on only 2% of the land in the lower 48 states. The remaining land is allocated to non-urban uses. Note that 61% of land is dedicated to forests, agriculture, grasslands and pasture: www.visualcapitalist.com/america-land-use/

The number of trees has increased exponentially over the last hundred years: www.treehugger.com/more-trees-than-there-were-years-ago-its-true-4864115

By eliminating single-family zoning in Edmonds, development would result in the loss of more local tree canopy and the vegetative understory. The loss of both farmland and forest elsewhere would be of minuscule loss compared to the loss of vegetation for Edmonds residents as a result of higher-density development with the elimination of single-family zoning. There is an abundance of farmland and forests in the US. There is only nine square miles of small-town, charming Edmonds.

When debating this issue, one should not lose sight of the forest for the trees.

Eric Soll

Edmonds