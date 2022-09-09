Mammogram Van at Edmonds Waterfront Center Sept. 12 for screenings

The Edmonds Waterfront Center will host the Seattle Cancer Care Alliance Mammogram Van on Monday, Sept. 12. The breast cancer screening appointment takes 15 minutes and no referral is needed for an annual mammogram.

Those who are eligible include women age 40 and over who have not had a mammogram in the past year, and who are symptom-free of any breast issue.

To schedule your appointment, call 206-606-7800. For more information, visit www.seattlecca.org/mammography

Most insurance plans provide for an annual mammogram. Prior to your appointment, contact your medical insurance provider to verify your eligibility. Funding is available to provide exams for women without insurance; inquire about a “Sponsored Mammogram” when scheduling your appointment.