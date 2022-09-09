Mammogram Van at Edmonds Waterfront Center Sept. 12 for screenings

The Edmonds Waterfront Center will host the Seattle Cancer Care Alliance Mammogram Van on Monday, Sept. 12. The breast cancer screening appointment takes 15 minutes and no referral is needed for an annual mammogram.
Those who are eligible include women age 40 and over who have not had a mammogram in the past year, and who are symptom-free of any breast issue.
To schedule your appointment, call 206-606-7800. For more information, visit www.seattlecca.org/mammography
Most insurance plans provide for an annual mammogram. Prior to your appointment, contact your medical insurance provider to verify your eligibility. Funding is available to provide exams for women without insurance; inquire about a “Sponsored Mammogram” when scheduling your appointment.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.