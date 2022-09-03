Maplewood Presbyterian Church offering free wood chips to community

Maplewood Presbyterian Church at 19523 84th Ave. W. has free wood chips. Bring your truck over and help yourself to as much as you’d like.
The chips can be found next to the community garden in the northwest corner of the property.
Any questions? Contact Harriet Fuji at 206-854-7042.
