Mayor Nelson to deliver city budget address remotely Oct. 3

Edmonds Mayor Mike Nelson will deliver his annual budget message in a presentation via Zoom on Monday, Oct. 3, at 6:30 p.m.

The address will also include a high-level summary of his administration’s proposed 2023 City of Edmonds Budget. The address can be accessed at this link: edmondswa-gov.zoom.us/j/86381488828.

A copy of Nelson’s proposed 2023 budget will be available on the city’s website after the mayor’s Address. Additionally, the recorded video address will be posted to the city’s website and will be available on YouTube and the City’s Facebook page.