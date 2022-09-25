Medical oxygen fire safety tips for older adults

According the United States Fire Administration, older adults have a 2.6 times greater risk of dying in a fire than the U.S. population as a whole. In the U.S. and Canada, adults age 65 and older comprise about 12% of the population, making it essential to take the necessary steps to stay safe. Last year there were 76 fire fatalities in Washington, and 22% were adults age 65 or older.
The State Fire Marshal’s Office notes that many older adults are on medical required oxygen in their homes. If a fire is present, medical oxygen can cause material to ignite easier and make fires burn at a faster and hotter rate than normal.
Practice these safety rules where medical oxygen is in use:
– Never smoke where medical oxygen is being used.
– Post “No Smoking” and “No Open Flames” signs inside and outside of the home reminding residents and guests not to smoke.
– Keep oxygen cylinders at least 5 feet from a heat source, open flames or electrical devices.
– Never use aerosol sprays containing combustible materials near the oxygen.
– Never use a candle, matches, sparking toy, a fireplace or stove, or any other device fueled by gas, kerosene, wood, or coal around medical oxygen or an oxygen tank in use.
– Body oil, hand lotion and items containing oil and grease can easily ignite. Keep oil and grease away from where oxygen is being used.
– Make sure that homes have smoke alarms and test them monthly.
– If a fire starts in an oxygen-enriched space, the fire is likely to spread quickly, igniting clothing, curtains, furniture, bedding, hair and anything in the area.
