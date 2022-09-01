North Sound Church offering Service in Park Sept. 4, free pancake breakfast Sept. 11

North Sound Church is offering their annual Service in the Park on Sunday, Sept. 4, 10:30 a.m. , at the Edmonds Park Amphitheater. Participants are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or a blanket to sit on during the service, which will be followed by free lunch and pie. North Sound Church is offering their annual Service in the Park, at the Edmonds Park Amphitheater. Participants are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or a blanket to sit on during the service, which will be followed by free lunch and pie.

Also, on Sunday, Sept. 11, between 9 a.m. and noon , North Sound Church will be providing a Community Pancake Breakfast on 4th Avenue, between Main and Bell, during the Classic Car Show. You are invited to bring your family to enjoy a free breakfast.