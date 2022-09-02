Northwest Neighbors Network looking for board members

Are you passionate about helping seniors age well in their own homes? Are you looking for volunteer opportunities with a committed, enthusiastic nonprofit board of directors? The Northwest Neighbors Network (NNN) is looking for board members willling to serve for six to eight hours per month and one- to two-year terms.

Opportunities include community outreach, social events, finance and fundraising, volunteer management and more across the organization’s service areas of Shoreline, Lake Forest Park, Edmonds, Woodway, Lynnwood, Brier, and Mountlake Terrace. If you are interested in learning more, contact NNN’s Board President, Suzy Chandler via email: suzy@northwestneighborsnetwork.org.