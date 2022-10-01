Officials: ‘Very brave student’ led to quick arrest of E-W teen with loaded handgun

The actions of “a very brave student” coupled with a coordinated police and school response resulted in the speedy arrest of a 15-year-old with a loaded handgun at Edmonds-Woodway High School Thursday. Local officials shared the latest details of the incident during a Friday morning press briefing on the steps of the Edmonds police station.

“This began with the actions of a very brave student who reported the weapon on campus to a staff member,” began Edmonds Police Chief Michelle Bennett. “The staff member immediately informed the principal, who contacted 911. Officers were on the scene within minutes, formulated a response plan with school officials, entered the classroom, and removed the student and the loaded firearm.”

Added police spokesperson Sgt. Josh McClure: “The most important message today is that a student saw something, then came forward and said something.”

According to McClure, the principal’s 911 call was received at 1:11 p.m. With the call still in progress officers were dispatched to the school, arriving at 1:15 p.m. They began immediately formulating a coordinated response plan with school officials, the first step being a partial lockdown of the school.

At 1:31 p.m. the principal initiated the lockdown over the school’s PA system, directing all teachers to keep students in classrooms until further notice. As soon as the announcement concluded, officers entered the classroom where the 15-year-old student was located, took him into custody without incident, and escorted him from the room. A loaded 40 caliber Glock handgun with identifying marks scratched off was found “on his person,” McClure added

Characterizing it as an “amazing example” of when things go right, Bennett praised the key importance of the ongoing partnership between police and school district, and the focused training officers receive specifically targeted to situations involving schools and guns.

Total time from receiving the 911 call to taking the suspect into custody was 22 minutes.

“This instance is a wonderful example of something that could have gone terribly wrong but didn’t,” said Mayor Mike Nelson. “I cannot commend enough the officers who swiftly went in, contained the student, and took the loaded firearm.

“There are so many questions yet to be answered,” he continued. “How does a 15-year-old get a handgun, and what are we doing to keep guns from falling into these hands? I look forward to working on this as a community.”

Edmonds School District spokesperson Harmony Weinberg said the district “is so grateful for the swift, professional, and deeply caring action of the responding officers. Things work best when persons who see something say something – and that’s what happened here. We’ll continue to work together with law enforcement for the safety of our community, children and teachers.”

Under state law, once in custody the suspect was given a mental health evaluation and informed of his Miranda rights before being booked into the Denney Juvenile Justice Center for unlawful possession of a firearm on school property, unlawful possession of a firearm based on age, and being in possession of a firearm with altered identifying marks.

Officers did not interview the suspect or request his name in compliance with a state law (HB 1044) that sets strict limits on what officers can ask juvenile suspects.

Other officers remained in the classroom to speak with students about what had happened and encouraged them to call parents to let them know that they were OK. Officers and detectives remained at the scene to interview witnesses and gather additional information.

“There are many questions yet to be answered, including details of how the suspect came into possession of the gun and any interactions he may have had with other persons, including students,” said McClure. “The investigation is still active and ongoing, and more information will be made public as appropriate.”

