On 41st ballot, former Councilmember Dave Teitzel appointed to vacant Position 1 seat

After six rounds of nominations and 41 ballots that spanned two meetings — and mostly focused on two candidates — the Edmonds City Council Tuesday night voted to appoint former City Councilmember Dave Teitzel from among 17 applicants to fill its Position 1 vacancy.

A retired QWest executive, the 70-year-old Teitzel — who was elected to the council in November 2015 and retired after one term — has lived in Edmonds for 35 years. He will take seat vacated with the unexpected death of Councilmember Kristiana Johnson July 18. If Teitzel wants to retain the position, he will have to run for election in November 2023.

The voting started with a special meeting at 5:30 p.m. but after no consensus on an applicant was reached, that meeting was adjourned just before 7 p.m. — the start of the council’s regular business meeting. After taking care of several other agenda items during that meeting, councilmembers returned to the applicant voting at 8:30 p.m.

For much of the evening, the six councilmembers’ votes were split between Teitzel and Maria Montalvo, a 21-year Edmonds resident and longtime community volunteer who serves as executive director of a foundation specializing in scholarships for military children and spouses.

Councilmembers Diane Buckshnis, Vivian Olson and Neil Tibbott consistently voted to support Teitzel, while Councilmembers Will Chen, Laura Johnson and Susan Paine mostly cast their ballots for Montalvo.

All three of the councilmembers who initially supported Montalvo noted the number of emails they had received in support of her appointment, pointing to her extensive range of community activities as well her ability, Councilmember Laura Johnson said, “to navigate hard conversations” and to “prioritize the underrepresented population of Edmonds,” among many other strengths. Montalvo co-chaired the Edmonds Veterans Plaza Committee, has chaired the boards of the Edmonds College Foundation and the Hazel Miller Foundation, and served on the Edmonds Public Facilities District board, the Edmonds Diversity Commission and the Snohomish County Foundation for Public Health.

Paine said Montalvo “would be a terrific addition. She knows how to make things happen and happen swiftly.” Chen added that he believed Montalvo would be someone who could bring the community together.

Speaking in support of Teitzel, Buckshnis said that he would be able to fill the late Councilmember Johnson’s shoes, calling him “an independent thinker” like Johnson was. “He’s very conservative about keeping the downtown, downtown and I believe that he has a proven track record,” Buckshnis said

Teizel said his friendship with Johnson inspired him to seek the council appointment, and he hoped to honor her legacy. During his interview with councilmembers Aug. 27, he also said his recent council experience — and the fact that he served on the body’s finance committee — will allow him. to “step in very quickly and seamlessly” during the upcoming 2023 city budget season.