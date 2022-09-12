One more month to enjoy Floretum Garden Club exhibit at Edmonds Historical Museum

You have one more month to visit Deeply Rooted: Edmonds Floretum Garden Club 100 Years of Beautifying Edmonds, presented by the Edmonds Historical Museum, in partnership with Edmonds Floretum Garden Club. The exhibit runs through Oct. 9.

Organized in 1922 by Anna V. Bassett and other local residents, the Floretum Club — meaning growth and the scientific study of flowers — has been beautifying Edmonds for a century. The exhibit showcases the history of the organization’s mission to provide educational opportunities to promote knowledge of horticulture, the art of floral and landscape design, conservation of natural resources, protecting wildlife, civic beautification and above all, the love of gardening, while honoring its charter purpose of beautifying Edmonds.

More information can be found at historicedmonds.org.