Ooohs and aaahs as Edmonds Car Show rolls into town

Thousands of vehicle enthusiasts gathered in downtown Edmonds Sunday to admire the 300-plus entries in the 2022 Edmonds Classic Car and Motorcycle Show, presented by the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce.
Show attendees were also treated to Robbie Dee’s Tribute to Elvis and a free pancake breakfast at North Sound Church.
— Photos by Julia Wiese
My Edmonds News
Sign Up for Our Daily Edmonds Newsletter
Wow. I had for fun a Fleetmaster 1948 if I am remembering correctly. It ran like a top in 1973 when I drove it for a bit. My favorites here are the 1959 DeSoto and the 1951 Excalibur. I also drove a red convertible Camaro. Now that got some attention! I don’t remember its year But guess close to this one. I drove it as Dad collected a bit and I well one weekend I snuck into his garage and lets say borrowed it for a weeks trip to Iowa ha. He didn’t really care though. My first car was a Chevrolet Super Sport. 4 banger manual of course. I could power shift at 16. Powder yellow and the hottest car in my little town ha. Yeah things have changed but good times these were. Later I switched and dad to his chagrin bought me a ford pick up Red. He was like Debbie why do you want a truck. I said well I might want to live in it. Ha. I love these memories. My poor father! haha. XO
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.