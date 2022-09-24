Poet’s Corner: Life and Death in the Back Yard, Glass Half Empty

Here is the latest installment of Poet’s Corner, presented by the Edmonds-based EPIC Poetry Group.

Life and Death in the Back Yard

The neighbor’s cat with the pure black fur

noticed my movement in the kitchen

and fixed his stare at me.

I eased forward to get a better view

of our small, oval-shaped lawn

through the sliding glass door.

The tan corpse of a baby rabbit

was less than a foot away

from his extended paws perfectly aligned,

and the diminutive Lion King,

head turned to the left with eyes locked on me,

was announcing to the whole world,

“Look what I did!”

Hunger had nothing to do with it.

We feed that cat when the neighbors leave town.

It was pure sport.

I opened the sliding door and yelled “Yah!”

and the cat high-tailed it over the south fence.

Maybe you’ll be a coyote biscuit someday,

I thought.

I hope you enjoy that experience.

I checked the tiny rabbit.

Yes, it was dead.

We don’t have a pet cemetery on our property,

so I chucked the corpse over the back fence

into the nine-acre greenbelt behind the house.

It was an inglorious end

to a life that never really got started.

After that, I took down the empty birdfeeder

hanging from the arch over the gate

to fill it up with songbird seeds from Ace Hardware.

Nancy had been bugging me for a week,

“You need to feed the birds,”

and I would reply,

“These creatures lived for millions of years

without our help. They can fend for themselves.”

“Yes, but I like to look at them.”

I turned the feeder upside down

and pounded on the base

to shake loose the crud on the bottom.

Then I filled it to the brim with seeds

and rehung it from the arch.

Song sparrows were the first to attack the feeder

and the last to leave.

Others were the dark-eyed junco,

spotted towhee, northern flicker, house finch,

and surprise! the black-capped chickadee.

The goldfinch made a rare appearance.

Tiny birds suddenly popped out of the blackberries

at breakneck speed to the arched gate,

hop-hopping to the feeder for a snack,

then flit away into the thicket.

I was like a songbird god

summoning my peoples to a rich buffet,

from the east, the west, the north, and the south:

Bring my sons from far away,

and my daughters from the ends of the earth.

Dave Baldwin

~ ~ ~ ~

Glass Half Empty

He loved to be the devil’s advocate.

If you pleaded in favor of the notion of progress

or argued for the goodness of faith-based optimism,

he would, in his quiet way,

set out to destroy your thesis point by point.

Dad was a philosophical pessimist.

He was not emotional about it,

but he felt he was doing you a favor

by exposing the flaws in your illusions.

Optimists look at the bright side.

He would gently point out

the human condition was not improving at all.

As he aged and declined in health,

he believed history was not progressing,

but actually was getting worse.

There is something to be said

for being correct about the human condition.

When he was young and full of life,

he took pleasure in setting the record straight.

Dad put himself in a logical box.

By placing himself,

the world, and all its inhabitants

on a metaphorical death row,

what was there to live for?

Where was the happiness in soft nihilism?

Dave Baldwin

~ ~ ~ ~ ~

Dave Baldwin retired in 2017 from the Walt Disney Company after more than 40 years as a technical writer and editor. He lives in Lake Stevens.