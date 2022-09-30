Police Thursday arrest EWHS student who was in class with handgun

Updated at 5:20 p.m. with a letter from Edmonds-Woodway High School Principal Allison Larsen to EWHS families
Thanks to a tip from a student, Edmonds police said they arrested a 15-year-old male at Edmonds-Woodway High School who was in a classroom Thursday armed with a handgun.
“There are no injuries and a temporary lockdown has been lifted,” police said via social media. More information will be released as it is appropriate, police said.
In a letter sent Thursday afternoon to EWHS staff and families, Principal Allison Larsen provided more details, adding the school is “very grateful no one was hurt in this incident.”
Here is the letter from Larsen:
Staff and families of Edmonds-Woodway High School,
You received a message a short time ago that all students and staff are safe after a weapon was found on campus this afternoon. I want to provide you with more information about this incident.
Just after 1 p.m. a staff member alerted me that a student reported that another student had a weapon. I immediately called 911. While I was on the phone with 911, police were arriving at our campus.
Working with administrators and supervision staff, police quickly developed a plan to contact the student in the classroom. Moments before police entered the classroom, at the direction of police, I made an announcement over the intercom asking staff to please hold all students in their classrooms. As soon as I finished the announcement, six police officers entered the classroom and detained the student without incident. A loaded handgun was recovered from their person. The student was taken into police custody.
A few of the officers stayed behind and spoke with the students in the classroom, explaining what had just happened and answering questions. One of our school counselors also went to the classroom to support students.
We are very grateful no one was hurt in this incident. Tomorrow our counselors will be available for students and police will provide additional presence on campus.
Our school safety system works best when people who see something say something, which is how we were alerted in this instance. Please talk with your students about the seriousness of weapons, both on and off campus and support us in continuing to emphasize the importance of reporting safety concerns.
Safe Schools – how to report an incident:
- Phone: 425-551-7393
- Text: 425-551-7393
- Email: 1480@alert1.us
- Web: http://1480.alert1.us
- App: Available on Google Play and IOS. Use school code # 1480 when prompted.
Sincerely,
Allison Larsen
Principal
