Police Thursday arrest EWHS student who was in class with handgun

Updated at 5:20 p.m. with a letter from Edmonds-Woodway High School Principal Allison Larsen to EWHS families

Thanks to a tip from a student, Edmonds police said they arrested a 15-year-old male at Edmonds-Woodway High School who was in a classroom Thursday armed with a handgun.

“There are no injuries and a temporary lockdown has been lifted,” police said via social media. More information will be released as it is appropriate, police said.

In a letter sent Thursday afternoon to EWHS staff and families, Principal Allison Larsen provided more details, adding the school is “very grateful no one was hurt in this incident.”

Here is the letter from Larsen: