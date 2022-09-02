Prepping for Labor Day at the Edmonds Museum Summer Market

Labor Day weekend signals so many different things to people. For many, Labor Day represents the last hurrah of the season, as school starts for children and temperatures cool down with the approach of autumn. It is traditionally a great time to barbecue and spend time with family and friends.

For us at the Edmonds Museum Summer Market, Labor Day means ripening veggies like corn, peppers, squash, gourds, potatoes, eggplants and more. It means checking out the barbecue options with Wilson Fish, Sky Valley Family Farm, Foggy Hog Farm, and Ramsden Beef. Or maybe picking up delicious peaches, pluots, blueberries, blackberries, and/or early season apples for pie making, jamming or school lunches. For our flower growers, this first weekend in September means plenty of sunflowers and more dahlia varieties than any one person can count while wandering the market.

Asking some of our shoppers last week what Labor Day means to them, a common answer was (and it kind of scares me) time to start shopping for Christmas and other winter holidays. Labor Day means there are only six more weeks of our annual summer market, so longtime shoppers know that it is time to stop looking at that amazing bag, candle, photo or pair of earrings, and purchase it. With close to 50 local crafters and artisans joining us each Saturday, there is something for most everyone on your list.

So come down to the market, pick up a pizza to feast on, grab all you need for your holiday barbecue and take some time to start your holiday list making/shopping.

We will see you at the market, open 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. this Saturday.

— By Christina Martin, Market Manager