Public hearing on apartment sewer easement, development code rewrite among items on Sept. 27 council agenda

A public hearing on a proposal to replace a public sewer-storm easement with a privately owned sewer main for the planned Apollo Apartments and discussion of a work plan for a long-awaited rewrite of the city’s development code are among the items on the Edmonds City Council agenda for Tuesday, Sept. 27.

The council will also receive four presentations: proclamations for Arbor Day and National Arts & Humanities Month, a brief update regarding a new indigenous artwork for the Edmonds Waterfront Center exterior, and the Edmonds Arts Commission annual report.

Regarding the public hearing, the City of Edmonds is reviewing a building permit application for the 225-unit Apollo Apartments development, which is proposed for the southeast corner of 236th Street Southwest and Highway 99. According to the council agenda memo, the development proposal includes release of the existing 5-foot-wide public sewer-storm easements located along the western property line. The developer is proposing to replace the existing public sanitary sewer main with a new privately owned and maintained sewer main.

The council is also scheduled to hear reports on the city’s efforts to receive Salmon-Safe Certification and on the spending of its federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) allocation.

The meeting will be held in the council chambers, Public Safety Complex, 250 5th Ave. N. Those who want to attend remotely via Zoom can use this link on their computer or smart phone:

https://zoom.us/j/95798484261. Or you can comment by phone at US: +1 253 215 8782 Webinar ID: 957 9848 4261.

Regular council meetings beginning at 7 p.m. are streamed live on the council meeting web page, Comcast channel 21 and Ziply channel 39.