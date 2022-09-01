Reader view: Can city administration be honest with its constituents (citizens of Edmonds)?

We seem to be in a counterproductive era in Edmonds with a mayor who won’t respond to legitimate inquiries from his constituents and city staff directors who are hiding behind “surveys” to get constituent input on undefined strategies that may make Edmonds a less desirable place to live.

I’m specifically concerned about the current “foggy” approach being taken for the state-required periodic review and potential update of the city’s Comprehensive Plan.

Why aren’t city staff being honest with the public on what specific aspects of the Comprehensive Plan they are intending to change and why such changes are necessary or required?

How can the citizens of Edmonds provide constructive input to potential changes (or not) to the city’s Comprehensive Plan if we don’t know exactly what changes might be contemplated and what changes (or not) that staff have been instructed to avoid because they don’t “fit” with some political agenda?

Where is the staff’s review of the Comprehensive Plan that identifies exactly what is required to be updated and what aspects of the plan are problematic and may need to be updated or changed? How can the public provide input without this information?

Shouldn’t the City Council, who will have to approve the final changes, be involved at the start of the update process in determining what should be proposed for consideration and what the alternatives are?

According to the State Environmental Protection Act (SEPA), proposed action(s) and potential alternatives (including a no-action alternative) need to be identified at the start of a decision-making process so that an analysis of the potential effects of the actions and alternatives can be considered and public input solicited. This fuzzy and dishonest approach, in my view, needs to change.

So, let’s stop the “charade” with undefined surveys and “talks” with citizens unless and until the city opens up on what it is really intending to do. We don’t need more PROS Plan-type surveys and “talks” where the supposed results are inappropriately interpreted to say “values in Edmonds have changed.”

— By Joe Scordino



Joe Scordino is a 40-plus-year resident of Edmonds