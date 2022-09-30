Reader view: Mind the markers when you park downtown

Parking!

Last night I decided to drive into the Bowl for dinner at one of my favorite places. It took three orbits to find a parking place, and the closest one I could find to where I wanted to dine was three blocks away.

Now, that’s neither very far nor an unsupportable hike; in fact, a walk after dinner can be a very good thing.

But: I counted at least four spots where I might have parked — all eliminated by drivers ignoring the parking markers and taking two places.

If you think Edmonds has too many parking places, and you’re doing all you can to cut those numbers down — fine, I guess. But if you’re not haunted by all those surplus spots that need to be eliminated, could we please mind those painted lines, be good neighbors, and park more considerately?

It’s easy to double check when you get out of your car, and easy to slip back in and move up or back a foot or two – and it really will mean some other person will be able to park (thus also cutting down on pollution caused by vainly driving around searching for a spot.)

Park like a neighbor — one space at a time.

— By Nathaniel Brown

Nathaniel Brown lives in Edmonds.