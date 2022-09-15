Reminder: Edmonds Center for Arts annual gala and auction Sept. 23

Edmonds Center for the Arts invites all to attend its Celebrate! 2022 gala dinner and auction, set for Friday, Sept. 23. The fundraising event will include a dynamic collection of auction items, spectacular live entertainment and a celebration of ECA’s extraordinary presentations, education programs and community engagement activities.

Located at the performing arts center, 410 4th Ave. N. in downtown Edmonds, the event includes live and silent auctions featuring exclusive one-of-a-kind items and events and a European vacation from Rick Steves including first class airfare. Raffle opportunities will also be available, which will include a chance to win a $5,000 credit toward the custom jewelry piece of your dreams from Cline Jewelers.

After the auction, the fun will continue on the ECA stage with an after-party that you won’t want to miss.

Tickets to Celebrate! may be purchased online here.