Reminder: Edmonds Oktoberfest gets underway Friday and Saturday

From beer to live music to a fun run to a pet parade, enjoy the 2022 Edmonds Oktoberfest sponsored by Edmonds Rotary Club this Friday and Saturday, Sept. 23-24, at the Frances Anderson Center Playfield, 700 Main St., in downtown Edmonds. All proceeds benefit club service projects.

Activities will include a Family Festival Kid’s Korner, consisting of a bouncy slide, veggie races, a sports corner and hands-on art activities. There will be a family 5K fun run and a 1K kids dash, a pet parade, food trucks, beer garden and a variety of exhibitors.

No tickets are necessary, and the event is free to attend.

Here’s the schedule:

Friday, Sept. 23



4 – 10 p.m. – Beer Garden (ages 21-plus), live music and food trucks. (See full band lineup here .)