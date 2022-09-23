Reminder: Findings of city waterfront study topic of Sept. 26 Edmonds Civic Roundtable meeting

The Edmonds Civic Roundtable is hosting a panel discussion from 5-6:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 26 to explore the findings of the recent City of Edmonds waterfront study.

The panelists include City of Edmonds Environmental Programs Manager Kernen Lien and Port of Edmonds Executive Director Bob McChesney.

The waterfront study is intended to identify waterfront use, needs and issues that can inform high-level recommendations for consideration during the city’s 2024 Comprehensive Plan update. With several entities in the mix — the city, Port of Edmonds, BSNF Railroad, Washington State Ferry and private entities — it’s a complex issue.

Adding even more complexity to planning for the future is the addition of a second railroad track and a third ferry — both of which Edmonds has no control over.

Topics anticipated to be addressed in the city’s Comprehensive Plan update include Edmonds Marsh restoration and the former Unocal Property, traffic and parking, emergency access to waterfront, impacts of climate change and land use and development.

There will be an opportunity to ask questions following the panel discussion.

The meeting will be at the Edmonds Waterfront Center, 220 Railroad Ave., Edmonds.

To register, click here. A Zoom link for those attending online will be sent prior to the presentation.