Residents get safety tips during Saturday emergency preparedness expo
Posted: September 17, 2022 25
The City of Edmonds held a free emergency preparedness expo Saturday, where attendees had a chance to speak with planners and modelers for earthquakes, tsunami and emergency plans specific to Edmonds. The event at the Frances Anderson Center, which was open all ages, offered a range of hands-on activities.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.