Residents get safety tips during Saturday emergency preparedness expo

Posted: September 17, 2022
Snohomish PUD workers demonstrated the dangers of a live wire by cooking hot dogs on one. This link will take you to a video of their demonstration.
Joe from Edmonds holds daughter Serena while son Cashel pilots a Snohomish County Search and Rescue helicopter.
Dawn Malkowski, right, discusses community outreach with Delaney Daughtry who is a ground searcher with Snohomish County Search and Rescue.
Trey Marsh, with his Nana, talks into a microphone in a communications van with volunteer Erik Robbins behind.
Kim Sharpe of South County Fire demonstrates CPR to Edmonds residents Chris Walton and Florence Chan.
Edmonds animal control officer Jessi Gilginas visits with Loryn DeMers and her twin 5-year-old daughters Zoë (in blue) and Ruby.
Mary Butwin, a meteorologist with NWS Seattle, distributes information about tsunamis and severe weather.

The City of Edmonds held a free emergency preparedness expo Saturday, where attendees had a chance to speak with planners and modelers for earthquakes, tsunami and emergency plans specific to Edmonds. The event at the Frances Anderson Center, which was open all ages, offered a range of hands-on activities.

— Photos by Julia Wiese

