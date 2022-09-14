Save the date: McDonald McGarry Insurance to host free electronics recycle Sept. 24

McDonald McGarry Insurance will host a free electronics recycle event Saturday, Sept. 24, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. in the agency’s parking lot at 630 Main Street in downtown Edmonds.

In partnership with Safeco Insurance, McDonald McGarry will have a recycling truck from 3R Technologies on site. This is a great way to get rid of electronics sitting around your home that are broken, out of date, or you just don’t use anymore.

This event will ensure that you dispose of any electronic items you no longer use in a way that is good for the environment and that safely removes your data. Feel free to bring TVs, computers, monitors, cell phones, laptops and other items to be recycled by 3R Technologies.

For more information about this event or questions about what can be recycled, call the agency at 425-774-3200 or email info@mcdonaldmcgarry.com.