Save the date: Rain garden workshop in Edmonds Oct. 8

Thinking of putting in a rain garden but not sure where to begin? Join staff from the City of Edmonds to tour rain gardens in the Perrinville and Seaview neighborhoods on Saturday, Oct. 8.

Using the Rain Garden Handbook for Western Washington as a guide, you’ll explore the process of designing, building and maintaining a rain garden, and see examples of key principles at work. Participants will receive a free copy of the Rain Garden Handbook and a list of local resources to take home. Wear sturdy walking shoes and dress for the weather – this event will happen rain or shine. The event is free, but registration is required.

Learn more and register at https://bit.ly/EdmondsRainGarden