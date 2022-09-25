Scene in Edmnds: Bound for the Kitsap Color Classic

From photographer Ron LaRue, bicyclists on the Edmonds-Kingston ferry Sunday, headed for the 28th Annual Kitsap Color Classic ride.
My Edmonds News
Sign Up for Our Daily Edmonds Newsletter
From photographer Ron LaRue, bicyclists on the Edmonds-Kingston ferry Sunday, headed for the 28th Annual Kitsap Color Classic ride.
Sign Up for Our Daily Edmonds Newsletter
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.