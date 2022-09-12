Scene in Edmonds: Focus on detail Posted: September 12, 2022 66 Flame paint Hood ornament Motorcycle stop and go Spark wires Wheel detail Photographer Bill Ray noted that the hallmark of the just-concluded Edmonds Classic Car and Motorcycle Show was the exhibitors’ attention to detail.
