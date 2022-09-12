Scene in Edmonds: Focus on detail

Posted: September 12, 2022 66
Flame paint
Hood ornament
Motorcycle stop and go
Spark wires
Wheel detail

Photographer Bill Ray noted that the hallmark of the just-concluded Edmonds Classic Car and Motorcycle Show was the exhibitors’ attention to detail.

