Scene in Edmonds: Coho Fishing Derby draws a crowd

The Edmonds Coho Fishing Derby was held Saturday under smoky skies, but the fish delivered. Here are some of the results:
Number of adult particicants: 709
Number of youth participants: 69
Total fish caught: 271
Combined weight of fish: 1,240 lbs
For complete results, visit edmondscoho.simplederby.com/all-results.php.
— Photos by Doug Parrott
