Scene in Edmonds: Elvis has left the building

Marilyn Monroe and Elvis memorabilia from the former Bop n Burger restaurant move out to make way for Moto Pizza, which recently announced it is locating into the former burger place at 414 Main St. in downtown Edmonds.
— Photo by Andy Eccleshall
