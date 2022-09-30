Scene in Edmonds: Enjoying the orca sculpture two decades ago

As city officials consider repair options for the orca sculpture damaged on the Edmonds waterfront, photographer Bob Sears shared this photo shot about 20 years ago — with film, Sears notes — of children playing on the iconic artwork.
