Scene in Edmonds: Flag duty 1 hour ago 25 Photographer Bob Sears came across these Edmonds Lions Club volunteers taking down flags on Labor Day. The club could use more volunteers for its flag program, which involves putting up and taking down U.S. flags in select Edmonds locations on U.S. holidays. To learn more, contact Sue Charles (at right) at edmonds.realtor@yahoo.com.
