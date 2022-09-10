Scene in Edmonds: Friday sunset, moonrise Posted: September 9, 2022 0 Smoke-filtered sun setting with incoming ferry from the fishing pier. (Photo by Doug Parrott) Smoky sunset through the trees. (Photo by Stan Gent) A smoke-filtered full moon rising above the trees from the fishing pier. (Photo by Doug Parrott)
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.