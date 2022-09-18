Scene in Edmonds: Hanging on

A boy visits the “Beach Launch” sculpture at Edmonds’ Brackett’s Landing South park Sunday. According to the City of Edmonds, “the bronze sculpture of three children in a makeshift dinghy quickly became an icon on Edmonds waterfront not long after its installation in 1998. The sculpture, by Robert Cooke, was a gift of the Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation.
