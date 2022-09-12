Scene in Edmonds: Hidden park gems

Posted: September 12, 2022

Photographer Ralph Sanders sent along some hidden gems at our local parks. Have a favorite park hidden gem you’d like to share? Email it to myedmondsnews@gmail.com.

The horseshoe pit at City Park.
A scuplture at Dayton Street Plaza.
The tree at the substation park on 4th near Walnut.

