Scene in Edmonds: Historical museum gets a paint job 13 mins ago 16 A passerby noticed the plastic sheeting up at the Edmonds Historical Museum and wondered what was happening. According to Museum Director Katie Kelly, the historic building is receiving new yellow paint on its windows and doors.
