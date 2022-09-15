Scene in Edmonds: Library pop-up

In partnership with the City of Edmonds, Sno-Isle Libraries has launched a pop-up library at the rooftop Plaza Room, 650 Main St., Edmonds. The Edmonds Library suffered extensive damage after a water pipe ruptured in late June, flooding the main floor with two inches of standing water. Customers are able to browse, checkout materials and access Wi-Fi outside the library’s main entrance or head to the rooftop Plaza Room. Sno-Isle Libraries staff are available to connect customers to everything the library offers.

