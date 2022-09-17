Scene in Edmonds: Marry me?

Romance was in the air at downtown Edmonds’ Fire and the Feast Friday night when a customer popped the question. “And she said yes,” noted proprietor Shubert Ho via a Tweet marking the special occasion.
