Scene in Edmonds: More Oktoberfest fun Saturday

Posted: September 25, 2022 27
Brian Lohr of Mill Creek finished first in the 5K run.
Some runners got into the Oktoberfest spirit. (Photo by Teresa Wippel)
Kids and adults participate in a karate demonstration.
Lynnwood-based Lion of Judah performed Saturday.
Juliana Van Buskirk’s dogs Rosie and Toby took home the award for Best Behaved during the Oktoberfest Pet Parade.
Children enjoy art activities.

The fun continued Saturday for the Edmonds Rotary Club’s Oktoberfest, with 5K and 1K runs, a pet parade and a full lineup of music  — along with children’s activities, food trucks and of course beer.

— Photos by Leslie Amman at The Weathered Frame Photography, Edmonds, except as noted.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.

By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.

BACK TO HOME