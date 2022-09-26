Scene in Edmonds: More Oktoberfest fun Saturday

The fun continued Saturday for the Edmonds Rotary Club’s Oktoberfest, with 5K and 1K runs, a pet parade and a full lineup of music — along with children’s activities, food trucks and of course beer.
— Photos by Leslie Amman at The Weathered Frame Photography, Edmonds, except as noted.
