Multicultural Association of Edmonds hosts Harvest Moon Festival fundraiser

The Multicultural Association of Edmonds (MAE) hosted a Harvest Moon Festival-themed fundraising gala at the Edmonds Waterfront Center Friday night. The sold-out event featured a tasting menu courtesy of Edmonds-area chefs Steven Ono of Ono Poke, Mark Wadhwani of Shooby Doo Catering, Brian Madayag of Barkada and Shubert Ho of Feedme Hospitality and Restaurant Group.

Proceeds from the gala and auction will fund the nonprofit’s expanded 2023 Lunar New Year Edmonds community celebration, and help to support the creation of more diverse community events in Edmonds. You can learn more and donate to the effort at www.maedmonds.

The Harvest Moon Festival, also known as Mid-Autumn Festival and Mooncake Festival, is traditionally observed in Mainland China, Hong Kong and Taiwan. Similar autumn harvest festivals can be found throughout Asia.

— Photos by Misha Carter