Scene in Edmonds: Petanque club donates $10,000 to Edmonds Food Bank

The Edmonds Petanque Club presented a $10,000 check to the Edmonds Food Bank Monday afternoon. The funds were raised during the 10th Edmonds Food Bank Petanque Tournament, held at Sierra Park Aug. 27.

According to Food Bank Director Casey Davis, the Edmonds Food Bank serves 520 families from the greater Edmonds area every week, and the petanque club donation will help the food bank continue its important mission.

“The petanque club and the food bank extend thanks to all the club members, merchants and business people of Edmonds who contributed their energy and financial support to the tournament fundraiser,”Club President Jack McHenry said.