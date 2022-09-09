Scene in Edmonds: Red sun rising

2 hours ago 83
Looking east from the Lake Ballinger neighborhood. (Photo by Teresa Wippel)
Looking northeast from Point Edwards. (Photo by Julia Wiese)
Photo by Kevin O’Keefe
Photo by Sharon O’Brien
Photo by Ron LaRue

As predicted by our Under the Weather columnist Thursday, wildfire smoke made for a red sunrise Friday.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.

By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.

BACK TO HOME