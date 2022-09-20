Scene in Edmonds: Seal pup at the beach

Ron LaRue spotted this seal pup on the beach in Edmonds Tuesday afternoon. It’s a good reminder to leave them alone if you see them. To learn more about seal pups, visit the Sno-King Marine Mammal Response Group atwww.skmmr.org for information.
