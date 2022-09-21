Scene in Edmonds: Smoky sunrise Posted: September 21, 2022 16 Smoke from the Bolt Creek fire continued to blanket the area Wednesday, resulting in a red-tinged sunrise seen from the Edmonds waterfront. (Photo by Sharon O’Brien)
