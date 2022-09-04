Scene in Edmonds: Video composite of early morning Northern Lights 3 mins ago 6 https://dpa730eaqha29.cloudfront.net/myedmondsnews/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/aurora-1.mp4 Taken by Tom St. John from 3:20-4 a.m. Sunday.
