Scene in Edmonds: Weighing in for the fishing derby

Under beautiful sunny skies, fishermen participating in the Everett Coho Fishing Derby brought in their catches to the Edmonds weigh-in station from the first day of the contest. After the fish are weighed, contestants are asked what type of lure was used and in what type of boat they are fishing.
The derby competition continues Sunday, with awards being presented in Everett. You can learn more here.
— Photos by Julia Wiese
