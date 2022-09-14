Schools foundation receives $5K Macy’s grant to enrich learning and literature diversity

The Foundation for Edmonds School District has received a $5,000 grant from Macy’s Inc to provide equitable access to learning through diverse libraries and learning tools.

Funds from the grant will go toward the “Reading for All” initiative aimed at ensuring students in the Edmonds School District have equal access to books and other literature in their libraries. The “Reading for All” initiative has several projects to ensure inclusivity and diversity in the schools, including dual language books for bilingual students.

“There are 134 different languages spoken in our district,” said Deborah Brandi, foundation executive director. “It’s important that all students have access to literature in their language and that’s a goal we’re working toward, ensuring every student has access to the resources that will help them succeed.”

Other projects in the “Reading for All” initiative include a range of books that reflect the rich diversity of the district, allowing students to read about people, places, and things that relate to their own background and experiences. The initiative also ensures that low-income students have the same access to books as their peers, allowing them to participate in the annual “Battle of the Books.”

“We’re so thankful to Macy’s for making projects like these possible,” Brandi said. “It goes a long way in ensuring everyone in our district is included, heard, and empowered to learn.”

The Edmonds School District is Snohomish County’s largest public school district, serving more than 20,000 students across 35 campuses. Boundaries span five communities including Lynnwood, Edmonds, Mountlake Terrace, Brier, and part of Bothell.

