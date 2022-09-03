Seaplane pilot lands at Marina Beach after running low on fuel

A pilot low on fuel landed his sea plane safely at Edmonds Marina Beach Friday afternoon, Edmonds police said.

According to Edmonds police spokesperson Sgt. Josh McClure, the pilot landed the plane safely at around 4:30 p.m. once he realized he was not going to be able to make it to his destination in Kenmore. “He had attempted to refuel up north but that location was out of fuel,” McClure said.

The police spokesperson stressed “this was a landing, not a crash,” adding the pilot was in the water with his tethered plane attempting to keep it from the rocks. There were no injuries, McClure said, and fuel was being delivered to the pilot so he could continue on to his destination.