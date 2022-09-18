See artists at work during 2022 Edmonds Art Studio Tour, continuing through Sunday

“Street artist” Doug Lofstrom (tour stop 14) specializes in large canvases with plenty of color. His work hangs in the Edmonds Waterfront Center and several other locations in the community.
Tracy Felix is one of several local artists who have set up shop in the new Graphite Center (tour stop 13), a unique space where artists maintain private studio space but are able to interact with one another as they create.
Known for his dramatic skies and stark landscapes, Andy Eccleshall also maintains his main studio at the Graphite Center. Here he explains to a visitor how he has transplanted an image of Edmond’s historic Beeson house into an entirely new setting of flat topography, clouds and skies.
The Grit and Grog Clay Studio is also located in the Graphite Center.
Jennie de Mello e Souza at her desk in her private studio (tour stop 17).
Sue Robertson of the Joyful Art Studio (tour stop 18) welcomes visitors to her workspace.
Sue Coccia calls her workspace the Earth Art Studio (tour stop 20), where she works in pen, ink and acrylics to produce colorful animals with contrasting geometric patterns. In addition to prints, she also puts her art on T-shirts and has many available for sale.
A journey across Highway 99 is rewarded with a visit to the only clothing studio on the tour (stop 23), and a chance to pick up a one-of-a-kind wearable. Artist Dorothy Skea (right) has been producing artistic clothing since her early teens, and proudly boasts that since age 14 she’s only worn clothing she’s made.
Sculptor David Varnau (tour stop 11) has been producing stunning human figures for almost 40 years. His work is displayed locally in several locations, including the Café’ Louvre on 5th Avenue.
Painter David Marty (tour stop 5) has been working in oils for many years.
The Pisces Studio (tour stop 2) is the home of 90-year-old artist d’Elaine Johnson, who continues her lifetime of creating art by turning out new works at a feverish pace. During her lifelong creative career, she has focused on an array of subject matter, including undersea images. Currently she is intrigued by Stone Age art, and is evoking this in many of her current works.
It’s worth taking a drive to the Picnic Point area for a triple treat provided by a trio of artists showing their work in the same studio. John Worthy has been painting nautical and seashore scenes for “as long as I can remember.” Mary Bess Johnson specializes in undersea themes inspired by her many years of scuba diving and underwater photography. Downstairs is LJ Glass creations, where the husband-wife team of Joel and Lori Soderberg offer a wide array of glass art ranging from utilitarian tableware to jewelry.
Mixed-media artist Whitney Buckingham-Beechie and husband Tim Beechie opened their home (tour stop 12) to show off Whitney’s work including paintings, jewelry and more.
The Mona T. Smiley-Fairbanks Studio (tour stop 15) offered an array of mixed media creations in a range of media types. The artist is on the left.
The popular Edmonds Art Studio tour kicked off Saturday morning, this year featuring 23 local art studios displaying the work of 41 different local artists.
This once-a-year event offers a rare first-hand glimpse into the creative process, as artists open their private studios and work areas to visitors. Attendees have an opportunity to see these spaces first-hand, gain an intimate look at how our local artists live and work, and learn how they got started and what inspires them. Many artists offer their work for sale during this event, giving visitors the chance to purchase one-of-a-kind art produced locally and help support the local art community.
The Edmonds Art Studio tour runs from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18. Details and a map of the various studios are available on the
studio tour website.
— Story and photos by Larry Vogel
