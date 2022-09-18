See artists at work during 2022 Edmonds Art Studio Tour, continuing through Sunday

The popular Edmonds Art Studio tour kicked off Saturday morning, this year featuring 23 local art studios displaying the work of 41 different local artists.

This once-a-year event offers a rare first-hand glimpse into the creative process, as artists open their private studios and work areas to visitors. Attendees have an opportunity to see these spaces first-hand, gain an intimate look at how our local artists live and work, and learn how they got started and what inspires them. Many artists offer their work for sale during this event, giving visitors the chance to purchase one-of-a-kind art produced locally and help support the local art community.

The Edmonds Art Studio tour runs from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18. Details and a map of the various studios are available on the studio tour website.

— Story and photos by Larry Vogel