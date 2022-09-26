Sept. 26 Edmonds Civic Roundtable meeting postponed to Oct. 24

Organizers of the Edmonds Civic Roundtable’s panel discussion set for today — Monday, Sept. 26 — on the City of Edmonds waterfront study has been postponed until Monday, Oct. 24
There will be an informal discussion for anyone interested at 5 p.m. at the Edmonds Waterfront Center, 220 Railroad Ave., but today’s scheduled speakers won’t present until the Oct 24 meeting.
“We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your continued interest and support of the Edmonds Civic Roundtable,” said Civic Roundtable member Mike Rosen.
