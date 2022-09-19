Snohomish County League of Women Voters announces online candidate forums

This fall, Washington state voters will elect state legislators, congressional representatives and others, within newly created voting-districts. The League of Women Voters of Snohomish County announced it is scheduling a robust series of candidate forums, asking questions of candidates in these races:
Pre-recorded forums: (The league is in the process of contacting candidates)
- Judicial candidates (Recording Date: Sept. 6)
- Legislative District 32 – Positions 1, 2 and Senator (Recording date: Oct. 3)
- PUD Commissioner, District 3 (Recording Date Oct. 4)
Live-streamed forums:
- Snohomish County Prosecuting Attorney: Wednesday, Oct. 5 – 6:30 p.m.
- Legislative District 21: Tuesday, Oct. 11, Positions 1 and 2 – 6:30 p.m.
- Congressional District 1: Thursday, Oct. 18 – 6:30 p.m.
How to watch: Visit the League of Women Voters YouTube Channel at www.youtube.com/lwvsnohomishcounty.
Video and podcasts of all forums will be available after the recording date and can be accessed on the League of Women Voters of Snohomish County website, and on the league’s YouTube Channel.
Recordings of most forums will also air on KSER 90.7 FM/KXIR 89.9 FM.
