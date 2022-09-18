Snohomish County Sports Hall of Fame to honor 2022 inductees at Sept. 28 banquet

The Snohomish County Sports Hall of Fame will honor its 2022 Induction Class at the Edward D. Hansen Conference Center at Angel Of The Winds Arena on Wednesday, Sept. 28. The banquet begins with a social hour and silent auction at 4:30 p.m. and the dinner and awards program starting at 6 p.m. Memorabilia display cases and wall mural will be available to view during the social hour.

You can see the list of honorees in our previous story.

The banquet tickets are $80 per person or $750 for a table of 10 people. Tickets for the Sports Hall of Fame Induction Banquet may be purchased online at www.auctria.events/2022SportsHallofFameBanquet.

The conference center is located at2000 Hewitt Ave., Everett. Street parking is available.