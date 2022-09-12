Snohomish County surveying residents about possible tire recycling event

Snohomish County wants to hear from residents regarding a potential future tire recycling event.

In a Monday morning news release, the Solid Waste Division of Public Works said it is researching the need for a future countywide tire recycling event through an anonymous public survey for Snohomish County residents. The short survey will help county staff understand the demand, size, and scope, and help in applying for a state grant to host an event. The URL for the survey is https://bit.ly/tiresurvey.

“The recycling of old tires is important as it prevents potential negative effects on the environment and local fish,” said Snohomish County Solid Waste Director David Schonhard. “Properly disposing of tires reduces this impact and helps save salmon habitat, salmon and orcas. Tires also take up a lot of space in landfills, and recycling creates new products from a limited resource.”

“If we know how many residents have old tires they need to get rid of, then we can better serve the public by providing effective service options to responsibly recycle them,” Schonhard continued.

If successful in obtaining a state grant, Snohomish County may hold an event that will accept standard-size vehicle tires, without rims, free of charge. The event would be limited to Snohomish County residents (businesses would be excluded).

Currently the county accepts up to five tires per customer for a fee at designated Solid Waste facilities as part of garbage services.

The data collected is anonymous and will also be used in submissions for possible grants to help fund the event.